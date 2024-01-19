Huawei Releases Top 10 Site Power Trends for 2024

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 19 gennaio 2024) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19,/PRNewswire/Today,Digitalreleased itsWhite Paper on the Top 10. Li Shaolong, President ofFacility Domain, offered a detailed interpretation of thesethat are set totelecommunications operators' green energy transition. Trend 1: From Energy Consumers to Prosumers Operators and tower companies (towercos) are transforming from mere energy consumers to proactive energy producers. This change is pivotal in reshaping the global energy landscape towards a low-carbon society. Operators are now focusing on constructing green, low-carbon networks, while also producing green energy and ...