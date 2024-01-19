Chairman Jia Shaoqian at Davos 2024: Hisense Remains Focused on Globalization and Primed for Success in an Uncertain World (Di venerdì 19 gennaio 2024) Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Experts explore China's economic future in Davos Experts and business leaders expressed confidence in the strong growth of the Chinese economy. The newly released data by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the Chinese economy beats growth ... Hisense Group: Chairman Jia Shaoqian at Davos 2024: Hisense Remains Focused on Globalization and Primed for Success in an Uncertain World DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian was recently invited to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This ...
