Alibaba Cloud Supports the First Winter Youth Olympic Games in Asia to Enhance Efficiency and Engagement

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 19 gennaio 2024) (Adnkronos) - Staff management and ticketing platforms deployed to helpoperational; Digital flame and Livetechnologies leveraged to provide more engaging experience SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2024 - To further help advance the digital transformation of the InternationalCommittee (IOC),, the digital technology and intelligence backbone ofGroup, is supporting thes Gangwon 2024 (Gangwon 2024) with its latesttechnologies. As the officialservices partner of the IOC,continues to foster a more efficient ...