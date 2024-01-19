Airbus chooses Sopra Steria to help optimise its engineering methods and tools (Di venerdì 19 gennaio 2024) PARIS, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been selected, through its Aeroline vertical, to help European aeronautics giant Airbus modernise its engineering methods and tools. This strategic announcement bolsters Sopra Steria's positioning as a key partner to the aeronautics sector. "Today, we're proud to see Sopra Steria established as a leading player in the aeronautics industry, working alongside key players like Airbus," commented Matthieu Bonte, engineering Market Director at Sopra Steria. "Through this partnership, we're joining forces to meet the challenges facing the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Airbus chooses Sopra Steria to help optimise its engineering methods and tools Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been selected, through its Aeroline vertical, to help European aeronautics giant Airbus modernise its engineering methods and tools.
