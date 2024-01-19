Affidea Group appoints Frans van Houten, Former CEO of Philips, as a new Supervisory Board member (Di venerdì 19 gennaio 2024) THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Affidea Group, the leading pan-European provider of integrated healthcare including advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital services and Centres of Excellence, today announces the appointment of Frans van Houten as a non-executive Supervisory Board member. A recognised visionary in healthcare innovation and technology sectors, Frans van Houten will leverage his leadership skills and insights to significantly enhance Affidea's aspirations for growth and digital innovation. Frans van Houten spent nearly 30 years at Royal Philips and is highly regarded for his strategic insights. In his role as CEO, he transformed the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Affidea Group, the leading pan-European provider of integrated healthcare including advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital services and Centres of Excellence, today announces the appointment of Frans van Houten as a non-executive Supervisory Board member. A recognised visionary in healthcare innovation and technology sectors, Frans van Houten will leverage his leadership skills and insights to significantly enhance Affidea's aspirations for growth and digital innovation. Frans van Houten spent nearly 30 years at Royal Philips and is highly regarded for his strategic insights. In his role as CEO, he transformed the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Affidea Group implementa un sistema digitale all'avanguardia per la gestione della qualità
L'AIA, Paesi Bassi, 19 dicembre 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affidea, fornitore leader in Europa nel campo della diagnostica avanzata, dei servizi ... (liberoquotidiano)
Affidea Group implementa un sistema digitale all'avanguardia per la gestione della qualità Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942742/Affidea_Group_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/it/comunicati - stampa/affidea - group - implementa - un - sistema - digitale - ... Affidea Group implementa un sistema digitale all'avanguardia per la gestione della qualità Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942742/Affidea_Group_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/it/comunicati - stampa/affidea - group - implementa - un - sistema - digitale - ...
Affidea GroupVideo su : Affidea Group