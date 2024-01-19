AEW Worlds End : Dustin Rhodes sostituisce l’infortunato Keith Lee - ma Strickland è inarrestabile
Ieri notte a Worlds End si sarebbero dovuti affrontare “Swerve” Strickland e Keith Lee. La loro rivalità risale a diverso tempo fa ed è ... (zonawrestling)
AEW International Championship Orange Cassidy vs Bryan Keith - chi ha vinto?
Questa notte a AEW Collision Orange Cassidy ha affrontato Bryan Keith in un match con in palio il titolo Internazionale AEW. Il match era stato ... (aewuniverse)
AEW : Orange Cassidy difende il titolo Internazionale AEW contro Bryan Keith
Questa notte a Collision Orange Cassidy ha difeso il titolo Internazionale AEW sconfiggendo Bryan Keith. Il match era stato organizzato dopo ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Samoa Joe dovrà difendere il titolo ROH TV a AEW Dyamite contro Keith Lee!
Mercoledì prossimo a Dynamite il ROH TV Champion metterà in palio il sua cintura contro Keith Lee in un incontro che si prevede molto spettacolare. ... (aewuniverse)
AEW : Samoa Joe vs Keith Lee con in palio il ROH TV Title a Dynamite! Ecco la card aggiornata
Una gigantesca, mastodontica difesa titolata in arrivo per Samoa Joe. A Dynamite, questo mercoledì, il ROH TV Champion metterà in palio il suo ... (zonawrestling)
AEW | Keith Lee si sottoporrà a due interventi chirurgici
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
AEW: Keith Lee si sottoporrà a due interventi chirurgici (Di venerdì 19 gennaio 2024) Il match fra Keith Lee e Swerve Strickland era in programma per AEW World’s End, lo scorso 30 dicembre, ma c’è stato poi un cambio repentino che ha portato Strickland ad affrontare Dustin Rhodes. In seguito è stato reso noto che Lee non era stato autorizzato a competere a causa di un infortunio non meglio specificato. Tempo di “riparazioni” “Haus of Wrestling” riporta che Keith Lee, attraverso un messaggio su un account social privato, ha dichiarato di doversi sottoporre a die interventi chirurgici. Questa è la dichiarazione del Limitless: “Ci sono voluti circa 19 anni…. ma credo sia arrivato il mio turno. È ora di rimettersi in sesto. Ben due operazioni. Sicuramente un modo non scontato per iniziare il 2024”. Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Report: Bryan Keith Has Signed With AEW He noted that it is not confirmed whether Keith has a full-time deal or a per-show agreement. Keith has wrestled for AEW and ROH several times in recent months. He first competed for AEW in August ... Tony Khan signs 32-year-old star to AEW - Reports Tony Khan is often seen taking some controversial shots through his Twitter account and has been called out for the same by several wrestling veterans. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also got caught ...
AEW KeithVideo su : AEW Keith
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.