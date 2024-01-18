VIDEO | NWA Powerrr Retrospective

VIDEO: NWA Powerrr Retrospective (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) Puntata “revival” per NWA Powerrr, che ci fa rivivere alcuni storici Match titolati della storia recente, come La Rebelion Vs The Briscoes o Matt Cardona Vs Trevor Murdoch, andati in scena nel 2022:
