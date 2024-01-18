VIDEO: Grayson Waller ospite di un Talk Show in Australia, ma il clima diventa teso (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) Grayson Waller e LA Knight sono in questi giorni in Australia per pubblicizzare Elimination Chamber in programma a Perth il prossimo 24 febbraio. Le due Superstar hanno preso parte a diversi incontri con i media e in particolare sono stati ospiti del Talk Show “Sunrise Morning”. Il clima era disteso e sereno, ma ad un certo punto le cose sono cambiate con Waller che si è parecchio innervosito. Ecco cosa è successo. Waller si innervosisce Grayson Waller e LA Knight sono stati ospiti del Talk Show “Sunrise Morning” in Australia quando a un certo punto l’atmosfera si è surriscaldata. I conduttori hanno chiesto alle due Superstar di mostrare ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Paul George show con i Clippers. Nove triple per Grayson Allen: il meglio della notte Nba Guarda gli highlights delle partite della notte italiana Nba Invincible 2, quando uscirà la Parte 2 Brutte notizie da Prime ... che illustrava i nuovi contenuti che intendeva portare sulla piattaforma di streaming Prime Video ... Non solo Nolan Grayson, alias Omni - Man, è stato catturato e destinato all'esecuzione, ma Mark è ... WWE Superstar Grayson Waller threatens to punch TV host for real If I come over there right now we’re gonna have the police here cause I’m not gonna give you some fake punch like I’m gonna punch you straight in the ... How did LA Knight react to WWE SmackDown star's outburst during an interview Taking a look at the viral video LA Knight has reached new heights of popularity in the past year through his amazing mic skills and incredible response from the fans whenever he makes his way to the ring.
VIDEO GraysonVideo su : VIDEO Grayson