Non ci sarà nessun spin-off di The Last Of Us con Bill e Frank
Tempo fa si vociferava di uno spin-off di The Last Of Us con protagonisti Bill e Frank, i protagonisti del terzo episodio della serie, ma il ... ()
The Last of Us Parte II Remastered per PS5 - la recensione
(Adnkronos) – The Last of Us Parte II, uscito nel 2020 per PS4, aveva già stabilito nuovi standard per la narrazione e il design nei videogiochi: ... (giornaledellumbria)
The Last of Us - Parte 2 Remastered - la recensione : Torna il capolavoro Naughty Dog - tra conferme e novità
La nostra recensione di The Last of Us: Parte 2 Remastered, la nuova versione del gioco Naughty Dog per PS5 in uscita il 19 gennaio 2024, tra ... (movieplayer)
Movieplayer Awards 2023 : trionfano Oppenheimer e The Last of Us
Il film più atteso del 2024 dagli utenti di Movieplayer è Dune: Parte Due, la serie più attese sono House of the Dragon 2 e The Boys 4. I Movieplayer ... (movieplayer)
The Conjuring : Last Rites - svelato il logo del nuovo capitolo della saga horror
Il prossimo capitolo horror dovrebbe arrivare nelle sale entro quest'anno. Nelle ultime ore è stato svelato il logo ufficiale di The Conjuring: Last ... (movieplayer)
The Last of Us | la regista di Loki si occuperà di almeno un episodio della seconda stagione
The Last of Us, la regista di Loki si occuperà di almeno un episodio della seconda stagione (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) Kate Herron dirigerà almeno un episodio della nuova stagione della serie HBO. Secondo quanto svelato dallo scooper Jeff Snieder, pare che Kate Herron - regista già apprezzata per il suo lavoro sulla prima stagione di Loki - dirigerà almeno un episodio di The Last of Us - Part II, le cui riprese inizieranno tra qualche settimana. Sneider ha ipotizzato che potrebbe dirigere più di un episodio, ma ha potuto affermare con sicurezza che ne dirigerà solo uno. Al momento non è chiaro quale episodio o quali episodi dirigerà, ma data la densità di un gioco come The Last of Us Part II, è probabile che non ci saranno episodi "riempitivi". Herron ha …Leggi su movieplayer
I Green Day sono meno arrabbiati Willie Peyote & Ensi - Scoppia la Bolla MGMT - Nothing to Declare The Vaccines - Discount De Kooning (Last One Standing)
