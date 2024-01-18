Sunderland-Hull (venerdì 19 gennaio 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) Sunderland e Hull City aprono il programma della ventottesima giornata della serie cadetta inglese ritrovandosi separati da un solo punto in classifica a favore dei Black Cats. È trascorso meno di un mese dall’ultima volta che queste squadre si sono incontrate poiché, per la bizzarria dei calendari asimmetrici, il match di andata si è giocato InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Sunderland-Hull (venerdì 19 gennaio 2024 ore 21 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Sunderland e Hull City aprono il programma della ventottesima giornata della serie cadetta inglese ritrovandosi separati da un solo punto in ... (infobetting)
Le partite di oggi, sabato 6 gennaio 2024 - Calciomagazine ...30 Maidstone - Stevenage 13:30 Millwall - Leicester 13:30 Wimbledon - Ipswich 13:30 Sunderland - Newcastle 13:45 Blackburn - Cambridge Utd 16:00 Gillingham FC - Sheffield Utd 16:00 Hull - Birmingham ... Sunderland - Newcastle, FA Cup: streaming, probabili formazioni, pronostici ...terzo risultato utile di fila dopo il pareggio con il Rotherham e la vittoria di misura con l'Hull ... Come vedere Sunderland - Newcastle in streaming La sfida tra Sunderland e Newcastle è in programma ... Alese out, 4-2-3-1: The predicted Sunderland AFC XI to face Hull on Friday Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways on Friday night when they host Hull City at the Stadium of Light in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Back-to-back defeats in ... Championship: Sunderland v Hull City - text updates And we'll keep you signed in. Sign in or Register You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law. Copyright ...
Sunderland HullVideo su : Sunderland Hull