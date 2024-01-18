SH HOTELS & RESORTS EMBARKS ON A MAJOR GLOBAL EXPANSION

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) The Groundbreaking Hospitality Company Behind 1, Baccarat, and TreehouseHas More Than 30 Projects Open and in the Pipeline MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Reinforcing its position as a leader in the purpose-driven luxury and lifestyle hotel segment, SH—founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht—is embarking on a significant worldwideof its portfolio across four continents and 13 countries and territories. With more than 30and branded residential projects open and in the pipeline, plus a number of deals in the LOI stage, SHis shaping the future of hospitality by creating transformative spaces and experiences ...