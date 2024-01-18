SH HOTELS & RESORTS EMBARKS ON A MAJOR GLOBAL EXPANSION (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) The Groundbreaking Hospitality Company Behind 1 HOTELS, Baccarat HOTELS, and Treehouse HOTELS Has More Than 30 Projects Open and in the Pipeline MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Reinforcing its position as a leader in the purpose-driven luxury and lifestyle hotel segment, SH HOTELS &; RESORTS—founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht—is embarking on a significant worldwide EXPANSION of its portfolio across four continents and 13 countries and territories. With more than 30 HOTELS and branded residential projects open and in the pipeline, plus a number of deals in the LOI stage, SH HOTELS &; RESORTS is shaping the future of hospitality by creating transformative spaces and experiences ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
