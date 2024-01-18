OnePlus Provides In-Depth Look at Its Latest Dual Cryo-Velocity VC Cooling System

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 January 2024 - The12 and12R are scheduled to launch on January 23rd in India, with a strong emphasis on delivering a fast and smooth user experience through the integration of powerful hardware and a comprehensive suite of software optimizations. Over the past decade,