MAYANIQUEL’S STATEMENT REGARDING ITS DELISTING BY OFAC TODAY (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) GUATEMALA CITY, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/
We are gratified with action taken TODAY by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in rescinding sanctions imposed on Mayaniquel. As we stated publicly in December 2022, this designation was erroneous. TODAY, OFAC has expressly acknowledged that Mayaniquel did not meet the Leggi su sbircialanotizia
We are gratified with action taken TODAY by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in rescinding sanctions imposed on Mayaniquel. As we stated publicly in December 2022, this designation was erroneous. TODAY, OFAC has expressly acknowledged that Mayaniquel did not meet the Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
MAYANIQUEL’S STATEMENTVideo su : MAYANIQUEL’S STATEMENT