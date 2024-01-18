Maximizing Value: la consulenza ERP come chiave del successo. Intervista a Daniela Ruggiero, manager di Fortress Lab (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) L’implementazione di sistemi gestionali ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) è un passo fondamentale per molte aziende che mirano a migliorare l’efficienza e l’organizzazione delle proprie attività. Tuttavia, il successo di tale implementazione dipende in gran parte dalla consulenza fornita durante il processo. Per comprendere meglio il ruolo di un consulente senior esperto di gestionali ERP, abbiamo Intervistato l’Ingegnere Daniela Ruggiero, manager di Fortress Lab. Ing. Ruggiero, quanto conta affidarsi ad un consulente per dotarsi di un sistema ERP? “Una consulenza efficace va oltre la semplice configurazione del software. È fondamentale comprendere a fondo i processi aziendali del cliente e adattare la soluzione ERP di conseguenza. ...Leggi su fmag
