Forest Whitaker star della serie thriller Emperor of Ocean Park (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) Il premio Oscar Forest Whitaker sarà protagonista della serie prodotta da MGM. Forest Whitaker è la new entry nel cast della serie tv thriller Emperor of Ocean Park, ispirato all'omonimo romanzo di successo di Stephen L. Carter. Prodotto da John Wells e Sherman Payne, Emperor of Ocean Park è ambientato nei mondi della politica, dell'accademia Ivy League e sulle spiagge di Martha's Vineyard. La trama segue le vicende di Talcott Garland (Grantham Coleman), un professore di legge della Ivy League, la cui vita tranquilla viene completamente stravolta quando suo padre, il giudice Oliver Garland, muore, in ...Leggi su movieplayer
