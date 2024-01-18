Expanding horizons: Turismo Andalucía and Huawei join forces to attract Chinese travellers (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) MADRID, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Petal Ads, Huawei's mobile advertising platform, and Havas Spain have partnered with the Council of Tourism, Culture, and Sports of the Andalusian Government (Turismo Andalucía) to bolster inbound tourism to this region, a dynamic holiday destination for overseas tourists. Havas Spain recently won the media promotion bid for Turismo Andalucía in Asia, with Petal Ads as the selected platform of choice to raise Andalusia's visibility among Chinese travellers and drive meaningful conversions. "The success of Petal Ads' collaboration with Turismo Andalucía, approaching millions of Chinese high-profile tourists to the astonishingly rich culture of Spain, reflects our solid commitment to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Expanding horizons: Turismo Andalucía and Huawei join forces to attract Chinese travellers MADRID, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petal Ads, Huawei's mobile advertising platform, and Havas Spain have partnered with the Council of Tourism, Culture, and Sports of the Andalusian Government ...
