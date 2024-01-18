Decades of internationalization pays off as UnionPay recognized across world (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) SHANGHAI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/
UnionPay, one of the world's largest payment brands, is embracing a new chapter of development after its global acceptance scope spanned 183 countries and regions and issuance outside the Chinese mainland surpassed 230 million cards recently. Thanks to its 20 years of internationalization efforts, it can contribute more "Chinese solutions" to the global payment industry. On Jan 18, 2004, with approval from the People's Bank of China, UnionPay launched card services in Hong Kong, marking the beginning of the internationalization efforts made by Chinese bank card brands. In 2012, UnionPay International, dedicated to international business, was established. Its international strategy evolved from "where Chinese go, UnionPay card ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Decades of internationalization pays off as UnionPay recognized across world
SHANGHAI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay, one of the world's largest payment brands, is embracing a new chapter of development after its ... (sbircialanotizia)
Decades of internationalization pays off as UnionPay recognized across world UnionPay, one of the world's largest payment brands, is embracing a new chapter of development after its global acceptance scope spanned 183 countries and regions and issuance outside the Chinese main ...
