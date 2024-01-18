Atradius Bonding is now Atradius Surety (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Atradius Bonding è ora Atradius Surety
AMSTERDAM, 18 gennaio 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atradius ha deciso di cambiare il nome della divisione Bonding in Surety, a conferma della propensione ... (liberoquotidiano)
Atradius Bonding è ora Atradius Surety
