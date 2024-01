Atradius Bonding è ora Atradius Surety

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Bonding division of Atradius is renamed to Atradius Surety . The change is effective as of 2 January and ... (liberoquotidiano)

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Bonding division of Atradius is renamed to Atradius Surety . The change is effective as of 2 January and ... (liberoquotidiano)

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Bonding division of Atradius is renamed to Atradius Surety . The change is effective as of 2 January and ... ()

The Bonding division of Atradius is renamed to Atradius Surety. The change is effective as of 2 January and is based on market research and a survey with the business showing that Surety is a more com ...AMSTERDAM, 18 gennaio 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Atradius ha deciso di cambiare il nome della divisione Bonding in Surety, a conferma della propensione all’internazionalità della compagnia di assicurazione.