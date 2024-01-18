Any Other: sold out la data a Milano del tour di presentazione del nuovo album (Di giovedì 18 gennaio 2024) ANY Other sold OUT la data milanese del tour di stillness, stop: you have a right to remember Il nuovo album in uscita il 26 gennaio per 42 Records. Nuova data a Milano venerdì 8 marzo allo Spazio Teatro 89 Biglietti su Dice. Any Other – foto di Ludovica De Santis Comincia con un sold out nella sua città il tour, organizzato da DNA concerti, con cui Any Other presenterà dal vivo stillness, stop: you have a right to remember, il suo terzo disco in uscita il 26 gennaio per 42 Records. Tutto esaurito infatti per lo speciale concerto in programma venerdì 26 gennaio allo Spazio Teatro 89 a Milano, proprio nel giorno dell’uscita dell’album. Annunciata ...Leggi su romadailynews
