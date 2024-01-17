WWE | R-Truth e il Judgment Day | una cosa voluta fortemente da…Damian Priest!

WWE: R-Truth e il Judgment Day, una cosa voluta fortemente da…Damian Priest! (Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) Nelle ultime settimane una dello cose più interessanti e che stanno funzionando è sicuramente la storia fra il Judgment Day e R-Truth. Infatti a conferma di questo, nonostante Truth sia a tutti gli effetti un personaggio comedy, il nuovo merchandise di Truth a tema Judgment Day è balzato nelle prime posizioni nelle vendite. Team creativo e Damian Priest Per quanto appunto questa idea su due piedi potesse sembrare assurda, alla fine la WWE sta avendo ragione e ne sta ricavando quanto più di buono possibile con l’aggiunta anche di The Miz. È incredibile però sapere che aggiungere R-Truth al tutto non è stata un’idea solamente di Triple H e del team creativo, ma come confermato dallo stesso R-Truth a Busted Open Radio, Damian Priest ha sostenuto ...
