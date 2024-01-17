Veeva Completes Study Migrations to Veeva Vault EDC for Top Biopharma (Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) In an industry first, all ongoing studies migrated to Vault EDC from legacy EDC BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a top 20 Biopharma and Veeva Services migrated 25 ongoing clinical studies toVeeva Vault EDC from a legacy electronic data capture (EDC) application. This successful migration of an entire core Study portfolio – including a large Study with more than 500 research sites and 7,000 patients – is an important industry first. With Migrations complete, the customer plans to use Vault EDC for all current and future trials globally. Life sciences companies have historically avoided migrating studies due to
