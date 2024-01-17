Veeva Completes Study Migrations to Veeva Vault EDC for Top Biopharma

(Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) In an industry first, all ongoing studies migrated toEDC from legacy EDC BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a top 20andServices migrated 25 ongoing clinical studies toEDC from a legacy electronic data capture (EDC) application. This successful migration of

In an industry first, all ongoing studies migrated to Vault EDC from legacy EDC BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: ... (liberoquotidiano)

In an industry first, all ongoing studies migrated to Vault EDC from legacy EDC BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a top 20 biopharma ...In an industry first, all ongoing studies migrated to Vault EDC from legacy EDC BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a top 20 biopharma and Veeva ...