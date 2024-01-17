Veeva Completes Study Migrations to Veeva Vault EDC for Top Biopharma (Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) In an industry first, all ongoing studies migrated to Vault EDC from legacy EDC BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems: Veeva Completes Study Migrations to Veeva Vault EDC for Top Biopharma In an industry first, all ongoing studies migrated to Vault EDC from legacy EDC BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a top 20 biopharma and Veeva Services migrated 25 ongoing clinical studies to Veeva Vault EDC from a legacy electronic data capture (EDC) application.
