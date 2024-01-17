smartBreakfast Series 2024 | The Wake-Up Call For 2027

smartBreakfast Series 2024: The Wake-Up Call For 2027 MANNHEIM, Germany, Jan. 17, 2024

smartShift, a company offering SAP customers a better way to handle custom code, is thrilled to announce the smartBreakfast Series 2024. The insightful event Series spans across Europe throughout the year, aiming to disrupt the way professionals think, learn, discuss, and approach SAP S/4HANA and SAP Clean Core
