Octapharma to present clinical and scientific data that advances our understanding and treatment of bleeding disorders at the 17th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), which takes place in Frankfurt, Germany, from February 6 - 9, 2024 (Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) LACHEN, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Showcasing wilate® at EAHAD 2024 WIL-31 is the largest prospective prophylaxis study in VWD with an on-demand run-in study as an intra-individual patient comparator. The study shows that wilate® prophylaxis is highly effective at reducing bleeding rates in children and adults with all types of VWD and across examined bleeding sites. The results provide compelling evidence for the use of regular prophylaxis in people with VWD. "The new data from the WIL-31 study provide strong evidence for the use of wilate® prophylaxis in people with all types of VWD. The findings have led to the approval of wilate® as prophylaxis in the US, thereby expanding the therapeutic options for these patients" – Larisa ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
