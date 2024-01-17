(Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/Leading globaland metals companies have today committed to take urgent action toby 2030 1 that promotes the health, diversity and resilience of species, ecosystems and natural processes. With responsibly produced minerals and metals playing a critical role in advancing global sustainable

... and downward pressure on, Bitcoin's market price; (iii) the increase in the Bitcoin...Conversational AI Powerhouse Business Wire Business Wire - 26 Dicembre 2023 The combination of two...... encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world - class researchers, andin the ... document processing and process, ISG Provider Lens report saysSTAMFORD,... Continua a ...Mining leaders have made a commitment to do less harm to nature and biodiversity even with demand for clean industry, energy and critical minerals set to soar.Leading global mining and metals companies have today committed to take urgent action to support a nature positive future by 2030 [1] that promotes the health, diversity and resilience of species, ...