Leading Diamond Company Unveils 'Pure Impact' Sustainability Report, Paving the Way for a Net Zero Gem & Jewelry Industry (Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) The landmark Report highlights six decades of SRK's distinguished initiatives and partnerships to improve Sustainability Industry-wide. SURAT, India, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), one of the world's Leading Diamond crafting companies, released its inaugural Pure Impact Report today, highlighting its commitment to leadership in ESG and corporate social responsibility, acceleration of its net Zero goals, and advancing both the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The Report highlights initiatives in education, healthcare, community welfare, employee empowerment, Sustainability, and decarbonization from SRK ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
