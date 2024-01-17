Infosys | a Top 3 IT services brand globally Leads the IT services industry with the fastest CAGR in brand value over 5 years Infosys’ Salil Parekh is the no 1 IT services CEO in Brand Guardianship Index 2024

... senza dimenticare marchi piuttosto importanti come Visa,e Oshee (bevande sportive): in ... Non mancano le sorprese soprattutto nella5, in cui figurano due giocatrici che hanno giocato ...... ensure best in class customer experiences and further excel ourposition." Jasmeet Singh, EVP & Global Head of Manufacturing,, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with LKQ Europe and ...Infosys’ Chief Executive Officer, Salil Parekh, tops the IT services ranking in Brand Finance's Brand Guardianship Index (BGI) 2024 for the role of CEO as brand custodian and steward of long-term ...While Accenture’s growth was driven by its promising work in the generative AI mega trend, TCS added $2 billion on-year to its brand value through consistent brand and marketing investments. Wipro is ...