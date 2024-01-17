EGYM and Life Fitness Expands Existing Global Partnership (Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) MUNICH and ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/
EGYM, the Global Fitness technology and corporate health innovation leader, and Life Fitness, the Global leader in commercial Fitness equipment, are thrilled to announce the expansion of their strategic Partnership, further elevating the cardio workout experience. This collaboration unites EGYM's cutting-edge Fitness technology with Life Fitness' Leggi su sbircialanotizia
EGYM, the Global Fitness technology and corporate health innovation leader, and Life Fitness, the Global leader in commercial Fitness equipment, are thrilled to announce the expansion of their strategic Partnership, further elevating the cardio workout experience. This collaboration unites EGYM's cutting-edge Fitness technology with Life Fitness' Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
EGYM and Life Fitness Expands Existing Global Partnership EGYM, the global fitness technology and corporate health innovation leader, and Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, are thrilled to announce the expansion of their ...
EGYM andVideo su : EGYM and