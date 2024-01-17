Citrix, VMware e Atlassian Colpiti da Flaw Critici – Urgente Applicazione Patch! (Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) Citrix ha lanciato un avviso riguardante due vulnerabilità di sicurezza zero-day presenti in NetScaler ADC (precedentemente Citrix ADC) e NetScaler Gateway (precedentemente Citrix Gateway) attualmente sfruttate in vari contesti. Le falle, identificate come segue: CVE-2023-6548 (CVSS score: 5.5) – Consente l’esecuzione remota di codice autenticata (a basso privilegio) … ? Leggi su windows8.myblog
Citrix, VMware, and Atlassian Hit with Critical Flaws — Patch ASAP! Citrix is warning of two zero-day security vulnerabilities in NetScaler ADC (formerly Citrix ADC) and NetScaler Gateway (formerly Citrix Gateway) that are being actively exploited in the wild. End-User Computing Market Revenue To Hit USD 63.43 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester Key end-user computing market players include VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IGEL Technology GMBH, Genpact, Fujitsu, Ltd., Infosys Limited, Amazo ...
