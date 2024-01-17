Beauty trends 2024: influenza delle neuroscienze nel settore della bellezza (Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) Quanto le neuroscienze influenzano la comunicazione relativa al settore della bellezza? Ecco qualche ‘chicca’ riconducibile ai Beauty trends 2024. I consumatori Beauty cercano sempre più prodotti che diano priorità all’efficacia, alla funzionalità. Ma anche alla sostenibilità rispetto a confezioni stravaganti e campagne di marketing vistose. Inoltre, cercano la trasparenza. Lo dice il rapporto sulle tendenze Beauty 2024 dell’Istituto internazionale Mintel. In queste nuove tendenze il marketing si ingegna per cercare di essere sempre più vicino alle esigenze del consumatore. Per questo è fondamentale creare una comunicazione efficace. Gli studi neuroscientifici possono essere d’aiuto sul come può essere ...Leggi su danielebartocciblog
Advertising
Make up quiet luxury, truccarsi meno e meglio A confermarlo è anche l'istituto di ricerche Mintel con il suo annuale report Global Beauty and Personal Care Trends: tra attivi di origine naturale e pigmenti minerali, il maquillage sarà sempre più ... AliExpress Launches First Consumer Insights Report and 2024 Winter Discounts with Bigger Savings for European Consumers ... Germany, Spain and the UK, the report aims to uncover key trends and insights into European ... The most popular products for French consumers are from the beauty and health category. British consumers ... 2024 Beauty & Tech Trends Influencing Buyer Behavior Reflecting on 2023 insights and turning them into actionable strategies. Beauty trends in the year 2024 In the ever-evolving world of beauty, 2024 promises an exciting fusion of classic elegance and cutting-edge innovation. Despite the rapid cycle of trends influenced by social media, the new ...
Beauty trendsVideo su : Beauty trends