Aramco expands global venture capital program with $4bn funds injection

(Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/("the Company"), one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has allocated an additional $4 billion to itsarm,s. It will more than double theallotted tos, increasing its total investment allocation from $3 billion to $7

Aramco ('the Company'), one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has allocated an additional $4 billion to its global venture capital arm, Aramco Ventures. It will more th ...Aramco’s venture capital programme supports the development of disruptive new technologies and creates diversification opportunities for Aramco ...