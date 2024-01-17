Apple clinches top spot as world’s most valuable brand | outshining Amazon | Google | and Microsoft | according to Brand Finance

(Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) thLONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/has achieved exceptionalvalue growth this year, increasing by USD219billion (74%) to USD517 billion, reclaiming its title as the world's. Every year, leadingvaluation consultancyputs 5,000 of the biggests to the test. The world's top 500and strongest

Apple has achieved exceptional brand value growth this year, increasing by USD219billion (74%) to USD517 billion, reclaiming its title as the world's most valuable brand.Making it a baker's dozen, Express Employment Professionals continues its reign as the top U.S. staffing/recruiting franchise for the 13th year and 57th franchised company overall, according to ...