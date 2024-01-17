Apple clinches top spot as world’s most valuable brand, outshining Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, according to Brand Finance (Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) thLONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Apple has achieved exceptional Brand value growth this year, increasing by USD219billion (74%) to USD517 billion, reclaiming its title as the world's most valuable Brand. Every year, leading Brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest Brands to the test. The world's top 500 most valuable and strongest Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Apple has achieved exceptional Brand value growth this year, increasing by USD219billion (74%) to USD517 billion, reclaiming its title as the world's most valuable Brand. Every year, leading Brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest Brands to the test. The world's top 500 most valuable and strongest Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Apple clinches top spot as world's most valuable brand, outshining Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, according to Brand Finance Apple has achieved exceptional brand value growth this year, increasing by USD219billion (74%) to USD517 billion, reclaiming its title as the world's most valuable brand. Express Clinches 13th Straight Year as Premier Staffing Franchise on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® List Making it a baker's dozen, Express Employment Professionals continues its reign as the top U.S. staffing/recruiting franchise for the 13th year and 57th franchised company overall, according to ...
Apple clinchesVideo su : Apple clinches