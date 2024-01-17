Apple clinches top spot as world's most valuable brand, outshining Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, according to Brand Finance (Di mercoledì 17 gennaio 2024) LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Apple has achieved exceptional Brand value growth this year, increasing by USD219billion (74%) to USD517 billion, reclaiming its title as the world's most valuable Brand. Every year, leading Brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest Brands to the test. The world's top 500 most valuable and strongest global Brands are included in the annual Brand Finance Global 500 2024 ranking. Apple has achieved a remarkable ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Apple has achieved exceptional Brand value growth this year, increasing by USD219billion (74%) to USD517 billion, reclaiming its title as the world's most valuable Brand. Every year, leading Brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest Brands to the test. The world's top 500 most valuable and strongest global Brands are included in the annual Brand Finance Global 500 2024 ranking. Apple has achieved a remarkable ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Apple clinches top spot as world's most valuable brand - outshining Amazon - Google - and Microsoft - according to Brand Finance
LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple has achieved exceptional Brand value growth this year, increasing by USD219billion (74%) to USD517 ... (liberoquotidiano)
Apple clinches top spot as world’s most valuable brand - outshining Amazon - Google - and Microsoft - according to Brand Finance
thLONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple has achieved exceptional Brand value growth this year, increasing by USD219billion (74%) to USD517 ... (sbircialanotizia)
Apple clinches top spot as world's most valuable brand, outshining Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, according to Brand Finance Apple has achieved exceptional brand value growth this year, increasing by USD219billion (74%) to USD517 billion, reclaiming its title as the world's most valuable brand. Telarus Clinches Top Honor as Thrive's TSB of 2023 in Inaugural Channel Awards Thrive, a premier provider of cybersecurity and digital transformation Managed Services, proudly introduces its first-ever Outstanding Partner Awards to recognize exceptional collaborations within its ...
Apple clinchesVideo su : Apple clinches