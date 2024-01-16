XCMG Boosts Global Reach with Cranes Designed for Extreme Weather and Complex Work Environments

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di martedì 16 gennaio 2024) XUZHOU, China, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Crane, a subsidiary ofMachinery (SHE:000425), a preeminent manufacturer of construction machinery and heavy-duty equipment, has made a powerful start to the year, exporting a whopping 200 mobileto themarket by January 5, marking a strong beginning to the first quarter. The shipments