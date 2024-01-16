Volt Bolsters Promise of No-Compromise Real-Time Data Processing With V13.1 (Di martedì 16 gennaio 2024) BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Volt Active Data (Volt), the only Real-Time decisioning platform designed to support the latency, scale, consistency, and cloud/edge Processing demands of modern enterprise applications, today announced important new Real-Time Data Processing capabilities With the release V13.1. "This is a huge new update for us that further increases competitive Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Volt Active Data (Volt), the only Real-Time decisioning platform designed to support the latency, scale, consistency, and cloud/edge Processing demands of modern enterprise applications, today announced important new Real-Time Data Processing capabilities With the release V13.1. "This is a huge new update for us that further increases competitive Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Volt Active Data: Volt Bolsters Promise of No-Compromise Real-Time Data Processing With V13.1 Volt Active Data (Volt), the only real-time decisioning platform designed to support the latency, scale, consistency, and cloud/edge processing ... Volt Bolsters Promise of No-Compromise Real-Time Data Processing With V13.1 Volt Active Data (Volt), the only real-time decisioning platform designed to support the latency, scale, consistency, and cloud/edge processing demands of modern enterprise applications, today announc ...
Volt BolstersVideo su : Volt Bolsters