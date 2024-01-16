The Last of Us - Parte 2 Remastered - la recensione : Torna il capolavoro Naughty Dog - tra conferme e novità
La nostra recensione di The Last of Us: Parte 2 Remastered, la nuova versione del gioco Naughty Dog per PS5 in uscita il 19 gennaio 2024, tra ... (movieplayer)
Movieplayer Awards 2023 : trionfano Oppenheimer e The Last of Us
Il film più atteso del 2024 dagli utenti di Movieplayer è Dune: Parte Due, la serie più attese sono House of the Dragon 2 e The Boys 4. I Movieplayer ... (movieplayer)
The Conjuring : Last Rites - svelato il logo del nuovo capitolo della saga horror
Il prossimo capitolo horror dovrebbe arrivare nelle sale entro quest'anno. Nelle ultime ore è stato svelato il logo ufficiale di The Conjuring: Last ... (movieplayer)
POP Awards 2023 - tutti i vincitori - da Oppenheimer a The Last of Us
Da oggi, 15 gennaio 2024, sono disponibili i risultati dei POP Awards, i Premi Online del Pubblico, un’iniziativa volta a premiare i migliori film e ... (cinemaserietv)
Il problema dei casting (femminili) : The Last of Us suona l’allarme
C’è un problema sempre più evidente con i casting femminili nel mondo delle grandi produzioni. Lo sguardo oggi si rivolge soprattutto allo ... (dilei)
The Last of Us in versione Steelbook 4K Ultra HD è sceso di prezzo su Amazon
Su Amazon i fan di The Last of Us possono trovarlo in versione Steelbook 4K Ultra HD a un prezzo scontato. L'uscita della serie tv di The Last of Us ... (movieplayer)
The Last of Us Parte II Remastered per PS5 | la recensione
The Last of Us Parte II Remastered per PS5, la recensione (Di martedì 16 gennaio 2024) (Adnkronos) – The Last of Us Parte II, uscito nel 2020 per PS4, aveva già stabilito nuovi standard per la narrazione e il design nei videogiochi: Naughty Dog ci aveva regalato un'esperienza adulta e matura, con un intreccio talmente degno di un film che solo due anni dopo il videogioco è diventato una serie di Leggi su periodicodaily
Golden Reel Awards, tutte le nomination ... Antony Bayman Dialogue/ADR Editor: Alex Sawyer Sound Effects Editor: Jane Lo Supervising Foley Editor: Adam Méndez Foley Editor: Rob Davidson Foley Artist: Sue Harding 'The Last Kingdom' - Seven ... Visual Effects Society, nomination a The Creator e Spider - Man: Across The Spider - Verse ... Legacy of Monsters' Sean Konrad Jessica Smith Jed Glassford Khalid Almeerani Paul Benjamin 'The Last of Us'; Season 1; Infected Alex Wang Sean Nowlan Stephen James Simon Jung Joel Whist 'The ...
