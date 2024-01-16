Nic Nemeth: “Mi vedrete in giro per le indies” (Di martedì 16 gennaio 2024) Dopo il suo incredibile debutto a TNA Hard To Kill, Nic Nemeth (ormai ex Dolph Ziggler), è stato intervistato da Sam Leterna. Durante l’intervista è stato chiesto all’ex star della WWE se ci fosse interesse da parte sua a collaborare con realtà indipendenti. Un’agenda fitta di impegni “Certo, sì. Mi muoverò di qua e di là. Sono stato molto fortunato, mi sono trovato in una piccola bolla perché ho sempre lavorato per la stessa compagnia. Non ho mai avuto l’opportunità di collaborare con altre realtà, o di volare in Giappone. Sto facendo tutte queste cose ed è davvero emozionante, perché negli ultimi 20 anni non ne ho avuto la possibilità. Ero concentrato su altre cose. Mi vedrete nei programmi indipendenti. Mi vedrete comparire. Questo fine settimana andrò a Porto Rico. Spero di riuscire a far funzionare la cosa in modo che, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
