The popular instant communication platform, imo, has been bestowed with the distinguished Partner Recognition Award in the social impact category by Google. This distinction acknowledges imo's tireless efforts to advance Community well-being globally. The accolade was formally announced at Google's 2023 APAC App Summit on December 19, 2023. imo's selection underscores its enduring commitment to positively impacting people's lives through its innovative services. Bridging Connectivity Gaps By providing accessible audio and video calling to over 200 million users across more than 170 countries in 62 languages, imo has been instrumental in overcoming communication barriers. This extensive reach has diminished geographical divides and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
imo Honoured by Google with Partner Recognition Award for Dedication to Community Betterment The popular instant communication platform, imo, has been bestowed with the distinguished Partner Recognition Award in the social impact category by Google. This distinction acknowledges imo's tireles ...
