Cognizant unveils gen AI-powered Innovation Assistant, in collaboration with Microsoft, empowering Cognizant's employees to innovate (Di martedì 16 gennaio 2024) TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced its collaboration with Microsoft on the launch of the Innovation Assistant, a generative AI-powered tool built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, which will augment Cognizant's internal Innovation program, Bluebolt. The Innovation Assistant is a pioneering tool designed to assimilate enterprise knowledge and enable greater creativity and Innovation among teams of Cognizant employees working to solve client challenges across industries. The launch exemplifies Cognizant's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced its collaboration with Microsoft on the launch of the Innovation Assistant, a generative AI-powered tool built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, which will augment Cognizant's internal Innovation program, Bluebolt. The Innovation Assistant is a pioneering tool designed to assimilate enterprise knowledge and enable greater creativity and Innovation among teams of Cognizant employees working to solve client challenges across industries. The launch exemplifies Cognizant's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Cognizant unveils gen AI-powered Innovation Assistant - in collaboration with Microsoft - empowering Cognizant’s employees to innovate
TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced its collaboration with Microsoft on the launch of the Innovation ... (sbircialanotizia)
Cognizant unveils gen AI-powered Innovation Assistant, in collaboration with Microsoft, empowering Cognizant's employees to innovate Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced its collaboration with Microsoft on the launch of the Innovation Assistant, a generative AI-powered tool built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, which will augment ... Beyond lithium-ion: Exploring next-gen battery technologies Which options are the most viable as lithium mining and production ramp up, becoming one of the most noteworthy yet contradictory global markets of the climate-cognizant age Below is a sneak peek at ...
Cognizant unveilsVideo su : Cognizant unveils