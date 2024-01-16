Brain Navi Announces 100th Surgical Procedure Completed Using NaoTrac (Di martedì 16 gennaio 2024) HSINCHU, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Brain Navi announced the completion of the 100th case utilizing its neuroSurgical Navigation robot NaoTrac. The 100th case has been performed by Neurosurgery Department Director Dr. Hao-Yu Chuang at Annan Hospital in Tainan, Taiwan. "It is my pleasure to be witnessing this major milestone which shows the continued clinical adoption of NaoTrac Surgical Navigation robot. I am happy and continue to provide this state-of-the-art Surgical technology to my patients," said Dr. Hao-Yu Chuang. "One of the main benefits compared to other systems is that we can accurately register cranial anatomy in any patient position, including lateral and prone positions." Across Taiwan, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Brain Navi announced the completion of the 100th case utilizing its neuroSurgical Navigation robot NaoTrac. The 100th case has been performed by Neurosurgery Department Director Dr. Hao-Yu Chuang at Annan Hospital in Tainan, Taiwan. "It is my pleasure to be witnessing this major milestone which shows the continued clinical adoption of NaoTrac Surgical Navigation robot. I am happy and continue to provide this state-of-the-art Surgical technology to my patients," said Dr. Hao-Yu Chuang. "One of the main benefits compared to other systems is that we can accurately register cranial anatomy in any patient position, including lateral and prone positions." Across Taiwan, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Brain Navi Announces 100th Surgical Procedure Completed Using NaoTrac
HSINCHU, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Navi announced the completion of the 100th case utilizing its neuroSurgical Navigation robot NaoTrac. ... (sbircialanotizia)
Brain NaviVideo su : Brain Navi