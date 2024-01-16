Brain Navi Announces 100th Surgical Procedure Completed Using NaoTrac

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 16 gennaio 2024) HSINCHU, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/announced the completion of thecase utilizing its neurogation robot. Thecase has been performed by Neurosurgery Department Director Dr. Hao-Yu Chuang at Annan Hospital in Tainan, Taiwan. "It is my pleasure to be witnessing this major milestone which shows the continued clinical adoption ofgation robot. I am happy and continue to provide this state-of-the-arttechnology to my patients," said Dr. Hao-Yu Chuang. "One of the main benefits compared to other systems is that we can accurately register cranial anatomy in any patient position, including lateral and prone positions." Across Taiwan, ...