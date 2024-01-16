Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 16 gennaio 2024) Il Blackpool, squadra di League One, accoglie il Nottingham Forest a Bloomfield Road per il replay del terzo turno di FA Cup mercoledì 17 gennaio sera. I Tricky Trees hanno rimontato due gol di svantaggio per recuperare un pareggio per 2-2 nel match di andata al City Ground poco più di una settimana fa e la vincente del replay si giocherà il quarto turno con West Ham United o Bristol City. Il calcio di inizio di Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest a che punto sono le due squadre Blackpool Dopo aver subito una pesante sconfitta per 4-1 contro il Blackpool nel terzo turno di FA Cup della scorsa stagione, il ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
