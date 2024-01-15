Xinhua Silk Road | Experts meet to discuss financial technology innovation | development and Chengdu' s role as fintech highland

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2024

A number of well-known Experts in financial sector gathered at the Jiaozi financial Museum on Friday, a cultural landmark in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China'sSichuan Province, to jointly explore the path of financial technology innovation and development, aiming to accelerate the building of Chengdu as a financial technology development highland. Chengdu has a long history of financial innovation. One thousand years ago, the world's earliest paper money called Jiaozi was born here. In recent years, under the goal of building a western financial center in ...
