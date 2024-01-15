WWE | Roman Reigns salterà molti Premium Live Event nel 2024?

WWE: Roman Reigns salterà molti Premium Live Event nel 2024? (Di lunedì 15 gennaio 2024) Roman Reigns si è affermato come uno dei più grandi wrestler professionisti di tutti i tempi, motivo per cui molti fan ritengono che si sia guadagnato il diritto di apparire sporadicamente in TV. L’Head of The Table è stato praticamente intoccabile per gran parte di quest’anno. Ha mantenuto un profilo basso in TV e quando sale sul ring è un Evento a sé stante, che accresce la sua fama. È già stato confermato che Roman parteciperà al Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, ma il suo status fino a WrestleMania 40 è rimasto un grande interrogativo per molti. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, il programma di apparizioni di Reigns per il 2024 è già stato definito. Non parteciperà a Elimination Chamber ...
