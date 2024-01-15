WWE : Nessun piano per The Rock vs Roman Reigns ad Elimination Chamber? Il Great One sarà a Royal Rumble?
The Rock vs Roman Reigns. Sembra certo che quest’incontro tanto atteso avrà luogo nell’ormai prossimo futuro ma, secondo l’ultimo report del ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Roman Reigns e Kevin Owens entreranno in una particolare statistica alla Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns e Kevin Owens, detti così su due piedi non ci vengono in mente molte cose se non le loro numerose sfide spesso titolate. E ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Roman Reigns lotterà in tutte e due le serate di WrestleMania 40?
Quando Cody Rhodes ha perso contro Roman Reigns nel main event di WrestleMania 39, nonostante la delusione, è stato subito chiaro alla maggior ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Roman Reigns difenderà il suo titolo in un match a più uomini dopo quasi 3 anni
Durante l’ultimo episodio di SmackDown, Nick Aldis ha annunciato che Roman Reigns difenderà il suo Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in un ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Che autogol di Roman Reigns! A Royal Rumble sarà fatal-4-way per decisione di Nick Aldis
Puntata molto importante quella di inizio anno di SmackDown, lo speciale chiamato New Year’s Revolution ha avuto un triple threat match nel ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Il match tra The Rock e Roman Reigns è in cantiere da due anni?
La WWE ha passato molto tempo a piantare i semi della tanto vociferata resa dei conti tra l’Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns e ... (zonawrestling)
WWE | Roman Reigns salterà molti Premium Live Event nel 2024?
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
WWE: Roman Reigns salterà molti Premium Live Event nel 2024? (Di lunedì 15 gennaio 2024) Roman Reigns si è affermato come uno dei più grandi wrestler professionisti di tutti i tempi, motivo per cui molti fan ritengono che si sia guadagnato il diritto di apparire sporadicamente in TV. L’Head of The Table è stato praticamente intoccabile per gran parte di quest’anno. Ha mantenuto un profilo basso in TV e quando sale sul ring è un Evento a sé stante, che accresce la sua fama. È già stato confermato che Roman parteciperà al Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, ma il suo status fino a WrestleMania 40 è rimasto un grande interrogativo per molti. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, il programma di apparizioni di Reigns per il 2024 è già stato definito. Non parteciperà a Elimination Chamber ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Boxe, Fury sull'ingresso in WWE: "Mai dire mai" ...al voler entrare nella WWE dopo essere stato protagonista di "Clash at the Castle" a Cardiff. Il 34enne si è presentato sabato al Principality Stadium, partecipando allo scontro tra il campione Roman ... Boxe, Fury sull'ingresso in WWE: "Mai dire mai" ...al voler entrare nella WWE dopo essere stato protagonista di "Clash at the Castle" a Cardiff. Il 34enne si è presentato sabato al Principality Stadium, partecipando allo scontro tra il campione Roman ... WWE schedule 2024: Every PPV date, line-up, location and full results confirmed so far as The Rock makes shock return and could face Roman Reigns in super-match There could be a few shocks in 2024 in WWE after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made a shock return to the WWE and issued a call-out for a potential super-fight with Roman Reigns. 10 Saddest Times Wrestlers Couldn't Finish The Story After he returned at WrestleMania 38 and won a best-of-three series with Seth Rollins over the next few months, he set his sights on becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The reason was simple: ...
WWE RomanVideo su : WWE Roman
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.