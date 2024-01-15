WWE: Ridge Holland sembra essere stato spostato in pianta stabile ad NXT (Di lunedì 15 gennaio 2024) Come abbiamo assistito nel corso dell’ultimo episodio di SmackDown, i Brawling Brutes non esistono più. Sheamus è assente da molti mesi per infortunio, mentre Ridge Holland e Butch sono arrivati ai ferri corti. Proprio Butch ha chiarito che il gruppo ormai fa parte del passato. Nel frattempo Ridge Holland è stato spostato ad NXT e sembra che ci resterà. NXT in pianta stabile sembra che il destino di Ridge Holland sia quello di far parte in pianta stabile del roster di NXT. Sotto la direzione di Triple H diverse Superstar del main roster sono state dirottate ad NXT, si pensi ad esempio a Baron Corbin. Holland seguirà lo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Drew McIntyre Rips CM Punk; WWE Rumors on Sheamus, Xavier Woods; Update on Naomi Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW. Drew McIntyre Calls out CM Punk Drew McIntyre's new heel gimmick is centered on ... Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey set for WWE NXT Five matches are now officially for this week's show at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinals: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Malik Blade & ...
