WWE | Jinder Mahal torna a lottare in un match singolo nel main roster dopo oltre un anno

Jinder Mahal says Seth Rollins has a point when it comes to CM Punk. CM Punk made his buzzworthy return to WWE at WWE Survivor Series 2023, and the wrestling world continues to buzz about his comeback ...Seth Rollins kicked off 2024 with a victory against Drew McIntyre at WWE Day 1. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned during the same episode, and was confronted by The Rock.