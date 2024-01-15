THINK CHINA ha ricevuto il riconoscimento ‘Asia’s eCommerce Team of the Year’ per la collaborazione con i principali marchi di lusso europei
THINK CHINA ha ricevuto il riconoscimento ‘Asia's eCommerce Team of the Year' per la collaborazione con i principali marchi di lusso europei (Di lunedì 15 gennaio 2024) (Adnkronos) - HONG KONG SAR - https://grupposantamaria.com/ con sette sedi in Asia-Pacifico, è da molto tempo l'intermediario fondamentale tra i consumatori cinesi e i leader globali dei rispettivi settori, come Bentley Motors, Richemont, L'Oréal, Samsung e molti altri ancora. A testimonianza del suo crescente successo, l'azienda ha recentemente festeggiato l'assegnazione di quattro riconoscimenti nel quadro degli Asia eCommerce Awards 2023 di MARKETING-INTERACTIVE e dell'Agency of the Year 2023 di Campaign per la Grande Cina, compreso il secondo premio per il prestigioso 'Greater CHINA Boutique Agency of the Year'. Benjamin Sun, Managing Director e co-fondatore di THINK CHINA, esprime la sua gratitudine per il riconoscimento e illustra le aspirazioni per il futuro ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
