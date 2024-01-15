THINK CHINA Awarded Asia' s ‘eCommerce Team of the Year' for Partnership with Europe' s Premier Luxury Brands

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 15 gennaio 2024) (Adnkronos) - HONG KONG SAR - https://grupposantamaria.com/seven offices across-Pacific, has long served as the vital bridge connecting Chinese consumersglobal industry leaders, including Bentley Motors, Richemont, L'Oréal, Samsung, and many more. Demonstrating its ongoing success, the company recently celebrated winning four awards across MARKETING-INTERACTIVE'seCommerce Awards 2023 and Campaign's Agency of the2023 for Greater, including Silver for the prestigious 'GreaterBoutique Agency of the'. Benjamin Sun, Managing Director and Co-founder of, expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared the company's future aspirations: "We are incredibly thankful to ...