The Office: in arrivo un reboot della serie (Di lunedì 15 gennaio 2024) Gli ultimi aggiornamenti su The Office parlano di un reboot di questa serie TV. Ecco cosa sappiamo sul ritorno in una nuova veste della commedia della NBC Torna The Office, la serie TV ambientata negli uffici di Dunder Mifflin attraverso un reboot. L’azienda che si occupa della messa in onda, ossia la NBC, ha interesse nel ritorno dello show in una nuova veste. Il motivo è il grande successo ottenuto dalla serie originale creata da Ricky Gervais e Stephen Merchant, in onda sulla BBC. Un trionfo di pubblico, che si è esteso anche alle piattaforme di streaming. Ad occuparsi del progetto è Greg Daniels, responsabile dell’adattamento di The Office per il pubblico americano. Daniels ha curato la ricerca ...
