The Human Change campaign launched at World Economic Forum in Davos to make children' s mental health a global priority

The Human

The Human Change campaign launched at World Economic Forum in Davos to make children's mental health a global priority (Di lunedì 15 gennaio 2024) 'Human Change' is happening now, caused by the over-digitalization of children's lives –the World must prioritize the alignment of technological progress with the healthy development of children. Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 global advocacy campaignHuman Change, launched today in Davos during the World Economic Forum to raise awareness and instigate a transformation in the way children approach social media and the digitalisation of their lives. The campaign, founded by Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, is uniting people from all walks of life –academics, paediatricians, ...
